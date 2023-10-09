Flash News: OKX Lists Frontier Token (FRONT) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading And Savings For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 9, 2023.
OKX Lists Frontier Token (FRONT) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token
OKX today listed the Frontier token (FRONT) on its perpetual market at 04:00 (UTC). With the new perpetual listing, users can long and short FRONT/USDT with up to 50x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for the Frontier token at the same time.
The FRONT perpetual swap's contract specifications are as follows:
| Feature
| Details
| Underlying
| FRONT/USDT Index
| Settlement asset
| USDT
| Face value
| 10
| Price quotation
| 1 FRONT value calculated in USDT equivalent
| Tick size
| 0.0001
| Leverage
| 0.01-50x
| Funding rate
| Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0
| Trading hours
| 24/7
FRONT is the native token that fuels Frontier , a unified non-custodial wallet that enables users to store, stake, swap and bridge cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
This announcement follows the listing of Verasity's token (VRA) on OKX's perpetual market on October 6 at 08:00 (UTC), giving users the ability to long and short VRA/USDT with up to 20x leverage.
To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center .
