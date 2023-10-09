Peck: NJ Parents Need A Conservative Voice In Trenton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shawn Peck, Libertarian PartyLINWOOD, NJ, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Senate candidate Shawn Peck is calling for a more conservative voice for New Jersey parents to advocate for them in Trenton.The Libertarian candidate is calling for District 2 voters to realize he is more in line with their values than current Senator Vince Polistina.“Parents and families in New Jersey need a conservative voice to ensure that their rights are protected,” says Peck.“ The state uses funding as a way to strong arm communities in submitting to their radical left agenda...it's extortion. Any candidate with the endorsement of the NJEA like Polistina, doesn't stand with parents, but with the pro indoctrination overseers.”True representation is a core democratic principle that needs a champion in the SenateIn light of recent educational developments, ranging from health curriculum standards to parental notification issues, Peck believes there should be greater power left to the individual boards of education rather than on a state level.“Local school boards are more in line with what their local communities believe are acceptable standards,” comments Peck.“True representation is a core democratic principle that needs a champion in the Senate...now more than ever.”The Peck campaign is encouraging mail-in voters to send in their ballots voting in column“C” for true conservative values. From the beginning of the campaign, Peck has a certain it is the true conservative candidate in a heavily Republican district, calling Polistina a gamble as he is too moderate to tackle important issues against a Democrat-controlled Statehouse.

