New Concrete Service Offers Uber-Like Delivery System To Katy TX Area

Rushmore Concrete Offers Ready Mix Concrete in 1/4 Yard Increments

An innovative concrete company introduces a new ready-mix on-demand concrete delivery service to the residents of Katy, Texas.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Many projects require concrete pouring; from massive commercial construction projects to at-home DIY renovations. Typically, it's not difficult to find concrete delivery services catering to larger projects. The problem is when a small job needs concrete. What tends to happen is there's either too much concrete delivered to the site, or it's far too expensive. Rushmore Concrete has noticed this, offering an innovative solution that changes the way small residential/commercial projects obtain concrete.

The service is built around convenience. Instead of paying for huge truckloads of concrete, Rushmore's service has much lower minimum orders. Their towable concrete mixers were designed with a focus on customers who only need a small quantity of concrete to complete their jobs. A customer simply has to schedule a time and they will receive pre-mixed concrete to use within 2 hours. That means reduced costs, less waste, and faster delivery for clients.

Rushmore's Ready-Mix concrete is already going down a storm with both residential and commercial clients, changing the way that concrete is ordered for small projects in Katy, TX. Combined with great customer service, it's no surprise that more and more residents are keen to make the switch.

Uber-Like Concrete Delivery

When an individual or company places an order with Rushmore Concrete, they receive a near-instant service. Everything is built around the idea of making concrete delivery more accessible, affordable, and convenient.

Orders are processed via electronic order entry that is automated with concrete batching. It allows the Rushmore team to quickly respond to orders and get ready-mix concrete out to clients ASAP. All concrete is mixed at a state-of-the-art facility before being delivered to the customer for use within a 2-hour time window. The whole process is designed to make life easier for the client, so they can simply pick up the phone and place concrete orders.

Towable Concrete Mixers Designed For Small Concrete Quantities

Traditional concrete delivery services make it challenging for individuals with small projects to find a solution. Normal concrete mixers are far too big, making it impossible for people to find space for them. Rushmore's concrete mixers are made to be more portable and maneuverable, so they can be used in a wider range of scenarios.

These small mixers can hold a decent amount of concrete, allowing for much lower minimum orders. This keeps the cost of concrete low while also reducing concrete waste. Rushmore believes its concrete mixers "offer an ideal solution for projects that demand less than 2 cubic yards of concrete". This covers numerous jobs for residential and commercial clients, such as:



.Laying down concrete foundations for a garden shed

.Installing concrete pavers

.Filling in cracks/holes in existing concrete structures

.Fence repairs

.Sidewalk installation/repairs

.Driveway installation/repairs

Orders can be placed via the website or over the phone, with free no-obligation quotes available for all clients. Rushmore also promises that premium-grade concrete is always on offer, so customers don't have to settle for low-quality materials. They receive the same level of quality as individuals making larger orders from bigger companies but in a more cost-effective and convenient package.

For more information on Rushmore Concrete and its new concrete to-go service, visit the website here:

About Rushmore Concrete

Rushmore Concrete is a leading provider of ready-mixed concrete in Katy, TX. The company specializes in small order quantities, catering to clients that need up to 2 cubic yards of concrete for their jobs. It processes orders at a state-of-the-art distribution center, where it will mix all concrete before sending it out in towable mixers. These mixers are delivered to the client's location where they can be used for 2 hours before being picked back up. The company is open 6 days a week from 7 am to 4 pm on weekdays, and 7 am to 12 pm on Saturdays.

Address:

Rushmore Concrete

20456 Westfield Commerce Dr

Katy, TX 77449

Phone: (713) 249-4891

Erin Shanks

