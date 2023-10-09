World Teachers' Day Celebrated At SIS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Teacher's Day Celebrations at Shantiniketan Indian School were an exceptional event that showcased the dedication and commitment of both the teachers and the school leadership towards providing a distinctively excellent education.

Rafeeq Rahim, the Principal, extended a hearty welcome to all attendees, expressing gratitude towards the guest of honour, Dr. Subhash B Nair.

Mukta mesmerised the guests with a beautiful song, adding to the enchanting atmosphere of the event. Another performance accompanied by captivating visuals was presented by Rachana.

Aleem recited a heartfelt poem titled“Aap Ki Meethi Yaadein” (Your Sweet Memories), which paid tribute to Dr. Nair's significant impact on the lives of the students and teachers alike.

The highlight of the event was Dr. Nair's speech, where he reflected upon the duality of a teacher who is both autonomous and part of a whole.

Rasheed Ahmed, the President of SIS, shared his impressions of the event. Dr. Salil Hasan, Vice Principal of SIS, delivered a warm note of gratitude.