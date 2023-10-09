Minister Of Justice Meets Heads Of GCC Delegations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri yesterday met with Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative and Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of GCC H E Counsellor Sultan bin Nasser Al Suwaidi on the occasion of their participation in the 12th meeting for the Arabic Committees on International Humanitarian Law hosted in Doha on October 9-10.

The meeting was also attended by Their Excellencies heads of GCC committees on International Humanitarian Law, and the Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the GCC.

The meetings discussed enhancing legislative cooperation between the GCC countries in international humanitarian law.

