Moci Organises Training Course On Difference Between Counterfeit, Authentic Commodities

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), represented by the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department held a training course to differentiate between counterfeit and authentic commodities.

In a statement, MoCI said the course featured the participation of many entities, including MoCI's Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department, the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department at the Ministry of Interior, alongside the General Authority of Customs.

The organisation of the training course is a testament to the MoCI's unwavering commitment to upgrading the capabilities of its inspectors, developing their abilities, and equipping them with the essential mechanisms of differentiating between authentic and counterfeit commodities with their various form, the statement outlined.

During the training course, a field application was conducted on local markets through inspection campaigns that included 14 shops nationwide which resulted in impounding several counterfeit products that looked like famous trademarks.