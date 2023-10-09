Italy's Pavilion At Expo Shows Future Of Gardens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Italy's Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha showcases the latest technology in the field of agriculture that aims at increasing production through clean and comfortable environmental agriculture.

Held under the title“The Garden of the Future”, the Italian pavilion has two sections: the first features a large display screen that introduces the public to Italy, its history, the most important cultural areas and archaeological monuments, and the arts and heritage that characterise it, as well as the most important industries, most notably cars, flooring, agricultural technology, fashion, cosmetics, and others.

The second section introduces visitors to scientific and innovative solutions for producing safe, sustainable and low-cost food, while ensuring rationalisation of water use and finding coordinated and convenient solutions to meet needs and achieve self-sufficiency.

Visitors can learn about modern agricultural techniques, including hydroponic - a technique used to grow plants inside closed tubes filled with water and plant nutrients. It is effective in saving water and space while achieving high productivity.

Visitors can also learn about vertical pipe farming, which is carried out in multi-layer tubes, in addition to the aquafarming grow system in which the plant is placed inside ponds isolated from the external environment, and the water and plant nutrients are continuously rotated.

Thanks to the high level of thermal and mechanical automation, these agricultural systems require very little maintenance and save a huge amount of water, as they are replaced only once a year.

To ensure a continuous and controlled flow of water and fertilizers to all plants in the pavilion, a technical area was created equipped with four tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each - two tanks for fertilization, and two tanks for water distribution. Automated pumping systems direct the fluids necessary to nourish the crops and operate the equipment.

The technology used in the pavilion, which is equipped with specially designed sensors and filters, also contributes to constantly monitoring temperature, humidity and air purity to obtain an excellent product in terms of quality and quantity.

