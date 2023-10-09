Heart Diseases Are Leading Cause Of Death Globally, Says Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) marked World Heart Day, recently to raise awareness about heart disease and promote healthy heart habits.

“As an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, people should undergo periodic tests even without having symptoms to check up on their heart's health and to detect and control any risk factors. These tests vary by age, for instance, they are conducted at an earlier age for those with a family history of heart disease or risk factors,” said Dr. Mohammad Amin Al Otaibi, Senior Consultant Family Medicine at PHCC's Leabaib Health Center.

Dr. Al Otaibi added that some risk factors can increase the risk for heart disease, including family history, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or smoking. He urged people to see the doctor for early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of complications.

Main symptoms of heart disease during exercise include pain, pressure, or tightness in the middle of the chest with or without shortness of breath that ease with rest. The pain is sometimes felt in the chin, neck, arm, back, or upper abdomen. If these symptoms suddenly occur without physical exertion, this may be a sign of angina (chest pain) and may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sweating, or irregular heartbeat.

“If a person from such symptoms and looks tired, you should urgently call an ambulance. People who have been suffering from diabetes for a long time may suffer from angina with very mild symptoms,” said Dr Otaibi.

Unhealthy lifestyles are also factors that lead to heart disease, including lack of movement, unhealthy food, and smoking. To prevent heart disease, people should immediately quit smoking, exercise such as brisk walking for 30 minutes a day at least five days a week, and follow a diet full of vegetables and fruits to prevent obesity.

PHCC supports early detection of heart disease risk factors and offers periodic examination clinics for its patients registered in all its health centers, from the age of 18. Cardiology clinics in some health centers are open with close cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation and jointly managed.

World Heart Day is held annually on September 29.