QRCS Secures Drinking Water For Drought-Affected People In Somalia

Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia has launched the Drinking Water Trucking project, to distribute potable water at camps of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Jubaland, in partnership with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

At a total cost of QR305,521, funded by QRCS's Disaster Response Fund, the project is aimed at providing clean drinking water for eight camps, under an emergency response plan to help drought-affected IDPs at the peripheral camps of Kismayo.

The project involves deploying 540 potable water tankers, 10,000-liter each.

To ensure the continued availability of water at the camps, there is a distribution plan to deploy 18 tankers every day, for a duration of 30 days, meeting the needs of 1,000 families, or 7,000 people, per day at the target camps.