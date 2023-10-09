(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) World Jewellery Confederation Honours Joy Alukkas for Outstanding Contributions







UAE October 07, 2023: Mr. Joy Alukkas, the Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, has been bestowed with a special award by the World Jewellery Confederation for his outstanding contributions to the industry in India and across the globe. Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director received the honour on behalf of Mr. Joy Alukkas, in the presence of luminaries and key figures from the international jewellery sector at the World Jewellery Confederation's CIBJO Congress 2023 held in Jaipur India.



The World Jewellery Confederation acknowledged Mr. Alukkas's outstanding contributions, commitment to ethical practices, and sustainability in the jewellery supply chain. His dedication to promoting the cultural significance of jewellery and preserving traditional craftsmanship has been instrumental in elevating the industry to new heights.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Joy Alukkas said: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award from the World Jewellery Confederation. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Joyalukkas team and our unwavering commitment to our customers.

I share this recognition with every member of our organization."

Joy Alukkas is renowned for his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the jewellery industry. He has long been a driving force behind the evolution of the jewellery business in India and abroad. His relentless pursuit of quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has established him as a trailblazer in the industry. Under his leadership, Joyalukkas Group has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted names in jewellery retail, with a presence that spans multiple countries.