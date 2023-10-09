Mild Autumn Weather Forecast, With Spotty Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Jordan is set for moderate autumn weather on Monday, with temperatures ranging from mild to relatively hot in different regions.Clouds are expected to appear at medium and high altitudes, bringing scattered showers to various parts of the country as the day progresses.The weather conditions will be accompanied by moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds, occasionally picking up in strength.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in mercury levels is anticipated for Tuesday, with partly cloudy and generally mild conditions.Morning hours may witness intermittent rain showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail.As the evening approaches, the weather is expected to gradually stabilize, while winds will be moderate northwesterly throughout the day.Wednesday and Thursday will maintain a moderate autumnal temperature in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather.Clouds will be scattered at various altitudes, and the winds will be moderate northwesterly.Today's peak temperatures will be between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 35C and lows of 23C.