South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Soldiers Who Perished In Lohatla Fire

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as Commander-in-Chief of the nation's armed forces, expressed his sadness at the death of six soldiers who died in a Northern Cape fire that struck the SA Army Combat Training Centre at the Lohatla military base. The troops were part of a military exercise named Vukuhlome.

The South African National Defence Force announced on Saturday, 07 October that a wildfire that had originated in Khathu in the Gamagara local municipality had reached the military base where six soldiers died in the blaze while three were injured and the army lost equipment including vehicles.

President Ramaphosa offers his deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased SANDF members.

The President wishes the injured SANDF members a speedy and comfortable recovery and his thoughts are with survivors who witnessed this tragedy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.