AAFT And Indo Italian Chamber Of Commerce Will Work Together

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A significant and promising alliance was forged as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT, and Claudio Maffioletti, CEO of the Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce, Mumbai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU marks a pivotal moment for AAFT, aiming to foster and advance relations between the nations of India and Italy through a spectrum of activities encompassing business and culture.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an esteemed figure and also the Chair of the Indo Italy Film and Cultural Forum, enlightened Claudio about his deep-rooted connections with Italy. He elaborated on hosting internationally renowned designers such as Steffano Ricci, Angelo Garini, and other distinguished personalities at Marwah Studios.



The Chancellor also shared insights into his visits to various vibrant Italian cities including Rome, Milan, Florence, Naples, Sorrento, Positano, and Capri, where he engaged in fruitful interactions.



Sandeep Marwah made mention of his meetings with H.E. Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India, and Francesco Palumbo, Director of Tuscany Tourism Board, representing the Government of Italy.



Claudio Maffioletti took the opportunity to address the students of AAFT, shedding light on the burgeoning business prospects between the two of the most creative industries in the world.



Pallabi Gupta, HOD and Business Head at IICC, provided valuable insights into the promising opportunities awaiting in Italy. Sarena Gianoglio and Angela Dall' Agnol also joined the conversation via Zoom, adding their perspectives and expertise directly from Italy. Albeen Abbas, the Academic Director AAFT proposed vote of thanks.



This MOU signifies a strategic step towards strengthening bilateral ties, opening up new avenues for collaboration, and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich cultures and business landscapes of both nations.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT