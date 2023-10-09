Nanoflex Robotics Secures CHF 2.9M From Swiss Innovation Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The innovative medical robotic startup received CHF 2.9 million in non-dilutive grants in 2023 Nanoflex Robotics and Brainomix to collaborate on AI-powered stroke interventions

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanoflex Robotics AG, a remote robotic surgical company based in Switzerland, announced it has received a second grant from Innosuisse, Switzerland's Innovation Agency this year.

The receipt of the second grant brings Nanoflex Robotics' total non-dilutive grant funding received from Innosuisse this year to CHF 2.9 million. It reaffirms the company's commitment to bringing life-saving procedures to more people through innovative remote robotic solutions.

The second grant, disbursed under the“UK – Switzerland Bilateral: Collaborative R&D” program, is administered by Innosuisse and Innovate UK, United Kingdom's innovation agency. It was awarded to Nanoflex Robotics and Brainomix, a UK-based AI-powered medtech solutions company. As part of the grant, both companies will work together to jointly develop an integrated remote diagnosis and treatment platform for stroke, powered by artificial intelligence.

Innosuisse awarded CHF 400,000 to Nanoflex Robotics, while Brainomix received £400,000 from Innovate UK.

“We are truly honored to receive our second funding grant from Innosuisse this year. The Innosuisse grants are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication in developing cutting-edge remote surgical solutions and devices that bring life-saving procedures to more people across the globe. Our project with Brainomix aims to improve stroke discovery and treatment options, by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to enhance our magnetic robotic navigation system,” said Matt Curran, Chief Executive Officer, Nanoflex Robotics.

Starting in 2024, Nanoflex Robotics and Brainomix will collaborate to create an artificial intelligence-assisted magnetic navigation system for robotic surgical tools. The project will leverage Brainomix's artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostic imaging capabilities and Nanoflex Robotics' precise magnetic navigation technology to create an assisted-navigation feature for interventional devices, such as catheters, as it moves through the vascular network.

In April, Nanoflex Robotics received the inaugural Swiss Accelerator Grant of CHF 2.5 million in non-dilutive funding.

The Swiss Accelerator Grant supports innovative startups in Switzerland across a range of industries. It aims to foster collaboration and entrepreneurship by providing financial support and expert guidance to promising projects.

Funding from the Swiss Accelerator Grant will be used to further develop Nanoflex Robotics' remote magnetic navigation system and ultra-flexible guidewires for its first target application – treating acute ischemic stroke.

“Time is critical when it comes to treating stroke patients. Every delay in removing a blood clot reduces the chance of post-stroke functional independence. By enabling increased and earlier access to mechanical thrombectomies through our remote robotics platform, we hope to give more people a greater chance to live independent lives after stroke,” said Christophe Chautems, Chief Technology Officer, Nanoflex Robotics.

Nanoflex Robotics' first product will be a mobile robotics system that utilizes ultra-flexible guidewires to allow for direct steering control of the tip. This gives physicians precise control and dexterity over a range of complex interventions.

###

About Nanoflex Robotics AG

Nanoflex Robotics is building next-generation remote robotic surgical solutions and devices to enhance access to life-saving procedures. The Nanoflex Robotics platform's first target application is to enable remote mechanical thrombectomies in acute ischemic stroke patients where timely intervention is critical.

Nanoflex Robotics' unique advanced magnetic navigation technology and ultra-flexible endoluminal robotic tools aims to give physicians greater control and dexterity over procedures, allowing for safer and more precise interventions that enhance patient care, reduce complications and improve overall outcomes.

Additionally, the platform is being developed to facilitate various other procedures, that can be executed comfortably and conveniently by in-person physicians. The platform's compact and mobile design enables seamless integration into diverse clinical settings and operating rooms, underscoring its versatility as a robotic assistant tailored for hospital environments.

For media inquires, please contact:





Tags AI healthcare medical devices medical robotics innovation technology medtech