Microwavable Foods Market Size, Strategy: Charting A 6% CAGR Path To USD 286.5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 160.0 billion microwavable foods market will reach USD 286.5 billion by 2032. Microwavable dishes are simple to prepare and may be cooked in a microwave oven. Microwavable foods are nutritious since they include no added fat, have a long shelf life, and can be cooked quickly. Heat or drying is used to destroy food-borne microbes and extend the shelf life of frozen goods. Furthermore, microwavable chilled food is stored at 0 to -5°C.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the essential microwavable foods market share. The market for microvabable food in North America is growing owing to well-established retail food chain infrastructure, rising disposable income, and an increasing number of individuals working and living in metropolitan areas.

The chilled food segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 62.4 billion.

The chilled food segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 62.4 billion. Traditionally, chilled food was simple meat, poultry, fish, and dairy items, but recent trends have shifted to a wider range of more sophisticated foodstuffs. The range of components has grown in tandem with producing more inventive goods.

The patterned susceptors technology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 72 billion.

The patterned susceptors technology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 72 billion. Patterned susceptors can be used to achieve various thermal distributions. Quilt Wave, a novel technology developed by Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (Golden, CO, USA), "quilts" when subjected to microwave radiation, expanding into air-filled susceptor cells that encourage greater surface contact.

Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing Hectic Life



People worldwide choose convenient solutions such as microwavable foods, which require less time to prepare, which is one of the key factors driving the global microwavable foods market's rise. Another factor contributing to the expansion of the global market is the growing popularity of fast-food chains such as quick-service restaurants (QSR). Because of their rising population bases, emerging nations such as Brazil, India, and China, and several QSR Giants such as Dunkin Donuts, Subway, Wendy's, Burger King, and McDonald's are expected to increase market volume significantly.



Restraint: Lack of Nutrition



Consumers commonly believe that chilled, frozen, microwavable food items need more nutritional value due to the lengthy production and freezing processes. These foods are also seen as a poor substitute for fresh cuisine. As a result, this view is expected to stifle global market growth.



Opportunity: Rising of Nuclear Families



The growing number of nuclear families worldwide is expected to generate profitable growth prospects in the global industry in the future years. The increase in nuclear families will enhance the demand for microwavable meals, which will extend the consumer base for the global market. However, the expanding number of working women will bolster the market scenario. As a result, such market dynamics are likely to open up new opportunities in the global market.



Challenge: Lack of Specialists



The increased demand for microwavable goods emphasises the need for qualified people, notably in freezing technologies. However, a significant challenge in the global industry is the need for more specialists.



