Russian Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 282,630

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 9, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 282,630 Russian invaders, including 350 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4,823 enemy tanks (+2 in the past day), 9,126 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 6,706 (+1) artillery systems, 808 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 543 (+1) air defense systems, 315 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 5,190 (+0) UAVs, 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 9,113 (+2) trucks and tankers, and 959 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched three strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, while missile units hit three artillery systems, two radars, two enemy clusters, and two ammunition depots.