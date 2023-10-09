Development Of Producers' Training Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the program "Development of Producers' Training" has been held in Baku. The training was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARCA), and the Producers Guild of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The 1st stage of the training (intensive program) will last until 13 October. The trainings are conducted by European experts - Martin Hagemann and Titus Kreimbergi.

During the training, the participants will acquire basic knowledge in the field of preparing film project documentation according to international standards, and by the end of the year, they will prepare film projects through practical mentoring.

The most successful projects will be awarded by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Film Agency.