Development Of Producers' Training Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the program "Development of Producers'
Training" has been held in Baku. The training was held with the
support of the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan Film Agency
(ARCA), and the Producers Guild of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The 1st stage of the training (intensive program) will last
until 13 October. The trainings are conducted by European experts -
Martin Hagemann and Titus Kreimbergi.
During the training, the participants will acquire basic
knowledge in the field of preparing film project documentation
according to international standards, and by the end of the year,
they will prepare film projects through practical mentoring.
The most successful projects will be awarded by the Ministry of
Culture and the Azerbaijan Film Agency.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107210623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.