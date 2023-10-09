(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA)

--

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law approving the accord to establish the joint GCC program.

2002 -- The Kuwaiti athlete Fuzi Dahesh was crowned champion of the Asian field and track tournament the in 400 m competition, held in South Korea.

2009 -- The Kuwaiti citizen Khaled Al-Mutairi returned to Kuwait after spending eight years in the Guantanamo detention complex.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti diplomat Khaled Al-Meshaan died at age 67.

2010 -- Abdul Wahab Al-Saeedi of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for the handicapped won the gold medal in the fencing championship held in Hungary.

2011 -- The Kuwaiti jet ski team won 15 medals -- six gold, six silver and three bronze -- in the world tournament held in the US.

2013 -- Kuwait Al-Fatat Club was crowned champion of Yas tournament for the Arab women basketball club held in Abu Dhabi.

2017 -- The cabinet approved a bill dissolving the municipal council. (end) gta