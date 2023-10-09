US Abandoning M1 Abrams Tank Headed To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A US Army study has recommended phasing out the M1 Abrams tank for lighter, smaller, unmanned vehicles, citing survivability concerns in future battlefields that have been made apparent in the Ukraine war.

This month, The Warzone reported that the US Army Science Board study has recommended moving beyond the M1 Abrams tank to new, smaller tanks and uncrewed vehicles to dominate the anticipated battlefields of the 2040s. The study reportedly outlines the need for a next-generation M1 derivative equipped with larger caliber guns as well as hypersonic anti-tank missiles.

The Warzone report mentions that the US Army Science Board predicts that future tanks and armored vehicles will face new threats from advanced anti-tank weapons, drones and AI-aided capabilities. It predicts that the battlefields of the 2040s will see increased use of robotics, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) logistics functions and cyber-attacks on command-and-control facilities.

The study says that the M1 Abrams will be less dominant on future battlefields and that the US military is concerned about supporting forces in a future high-end fight against China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), which is expected to contest friendly supply chains.



The M1 Abrams requires an extensive logistics train, requiring vast supplies of JP-8 jet fuel and a steady supply of spare parts. While the US can directly supply its tank forces via sealift or airlift, or pre-position fuel and spares in countries such as Japan, the Philippines and Australia, the PLA can use its extensive anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities to prevent US resupply operations or a combination of economic and political pressure to deny the US access to bases and logistics facilities.

The Warzone says the US Army Science Board recommends exploring a lighter M1-derived tank with advanced 130mm main guns, reduced crew, a hybrid-electric propulsion system and a focus on active protection systems (APS). The report says the US Army is considering a new crewed 35-to-40-ton light tank with similar features and a 20-to-30-ton“robotic wingman.”