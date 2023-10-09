Laying The BRICS For A Reshaped Global Order

(MENAFN- Asia Times) At the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023, the bloc's five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -
announced the invitation
of six new countries - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Effective January 1, 2024, BRICS countries will represent
almost half
the world's population.
While BRICS has
struggled to
make concrete achievements, the momentum may now be shifting. This expansion would have the BRICS overtake the G7 in total gross domestic product, with BRICS economies growing at
higher demographic and economic rates
than G7 members.
The BRICS expansion
could help reduce tensions
among the BRICS's Middle Eastern countries, but
could also provoke
the United States and NATO, given the admission of Iran and the current membership of Russia and China.
A growing number of countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS group. Yet there are
internal disagreements
about how the group should move forward. China and Russia have pushed for a quick expansion of BRICS to strengthen their geopolitical influence, while India has expressed concern about admitting many new members too quickly.
India's concern has much to do with its historic, bitter border disputes with China, as well as the current strength of India's bilateral relationship with the United States. India's contribution in keeping BRICS from becoming outwardly anti-Western only strengthens the country's geopolitical importance for the United States – US President Joe Biden quite literally pulled out the red carpet for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his June 2023 visit to the White House .
MENAFN09102023000159011032ID1107210609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.