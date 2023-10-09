[Bitget Turns 5] Deposit $100 And Receive A $100 Bonus For Newcomers!

Bitget turns 5 ! Joinas we celebrate five years of empowering the crypto community with exciting events and rewards. At Bitget, we value every market and every crypto user. To show our appreciation, we've curated a special welcome gift for all our new users. Find out more below!

Promotion period: September 14, 11:59 PM – October 14, 11:59 PM (UTC+8)

Promo 1: Newbie exclusive

Level 1:

New users who register an account and complete the first-time deposit with at least $50 USD, will get a $50 USDT trading bonus.

Level 2:

New users who register an account and complete the first-time deposit with least $100 USD, will get a $100 USDT trading bonus.

Extra promo:

If you use a credit card or bank deposit to transfer funds to Bitget, you will enjoy extras of up to 50% cashback on your deposit. Click here to learn Up to 50% Cashback: Buy Crypto to Grab a Share of the $40,000 USDT Prize Pool!

What's more?

0 Fee & Get Extra Crypto Bowith V/ MasterCard

Terms and conditions

1. This promotion is only available to users in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia .

2. Any user that exhibits malicibehavior, such as registering multiple accounts with the same IP address, will not be eligible for this promotion.

3. Bitget reserves the right of final interpretation of the Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to amending, changing, or canceling the promotion without prior notice.

4. Rewards will be distributed within ten working days after the end of the promotion.

5. Sub-accounts are not eligible for rewards.

6. Bitget reserves the right to the final interpretation of this promotion.

7. Users must participate in the promotion via the Join Now button.

8. Promo 1 rewards are limited to the first 1000 users, first come first served.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users should conduct their own research and invest at their own discretion. Bitget and Bitget Wallet shall not be liable for any investment losses.

