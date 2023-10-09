Abercrombie & Fitch Co. And Toolsgroup Team Up For Planning Expertise Webinar

ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.) , a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, are excited to announce an exclusive discussion highlighting A&F Co.'s partnership and use of ToolsGroup solutions to enhance customer experiences. This talk, entitled“Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: How Planning Expertise Leads to Exceptional Business Performance,” will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at 11 a.m. EST/5 p.m. CET , and will feature Monica Tatham, the Senior Director for Enterprise Business Solutions at A&F Co.

Monica Tatham has over 16 years of experience at A&F Co. with extensive background in retail planning and management. She has spent her entire career in the retail industry, gaining expertise in merchandising, allocation, and inventory management.

“I'm excited to share one of the many ways Abercrombie & Fitch Co. strives to provide customer satisfaction and how ToolsGroup helpsachieve some of those goals,” said Tatham.

During this webinar, Tatham will share how the company drives its business, leveraging ToolsGroup's powerful retail planning tools and capabilities.

“Our close, long-term partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. exemplifies the customer-centric fowe incorporate into our core values at ToolsGroup,” said John Glinski, Senior Vice President of Retail Account Management.“We are thrilled to have one of the industry's top performing retailers share insight into some of their retail planning best practices and how a commitment to planning excellence can support business processes.”

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from and ask questions of one of the world's biggest retailers. Learn more about the event and register HERE .

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids' eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering active lifestyle products, is designed to create happiness through movement. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates over 750 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites , , , and .

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or visit .

Meir Kahtan

+1 917-864-0800

View source version on newsdirect