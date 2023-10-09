Ameramex International Wins Long-Term Lease Agreement For $1.5 Million

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has been awarded a five-year equipment lease agreement for $1,500,000. The new equipment is expected to be shipped to the Company's customer by the end of October.

The five-year agreement is for one Taylor Machine Works X-550 forklift and two Taylor Machine Works X-360 forklifts. The X-550 and X-360 forklifts are capable of handling long duty cycles with a lift capacity of 55,000 and 35,000 pounds, respectively. Taylor Pneumatic Tire forklifts are engineered to meet the needs of the following industries: Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Lumber, Concrete, Precast, Breakbulk, Intermodal, Ports, Rail and Stevedoring.

In addition to the forklifts, the customer will be leasing a Liu Gong Wheel Loader. A wheel loader is a piece of heavy machinery used to load and carry materials across a job site. Wheel loaders can haul fine materials like sand or large objects like rock and demolition debris.

While they're often used in construction, loaders also play a role in agriculture and industrial cleanup projects. The size of a wheel loader helps determine which industry it's best suited for. Thanks to their durable buckets and tires, wheel loaders offer unmatched mobility whether operators need to dig, carry or place loads.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with aand international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

