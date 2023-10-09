BELLAMI Launches New Visual Identity, Bringing Inclusivity To The Forefront

Today, BELLAMI , the global leader in hair extensions, announces its new visual identity for its direct-to-consumer product line alongside the launch of its Fall 2023 Silk SeamTM clip-in hair extensions. The new branding will appear in all marketing communications efforts.

Celebrity Hair Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons will be leading the creative direction of the launch campaign in partnership with BELLAMI's executive team along with distinguished Fashion Photographer Greg Swales and some of the world's most creative talent in fashion and makeup. Rounding out the BELLAMI Silk SeamTM Clip-In Hair Extensions collection, of what is now 44, with 5 new exclusive shades, in a wide range of textures and lengths, the launch campaign embodies a modern, edgy, and fashion-forward twist that ties in an earthy color palette to underscore the brand values of diversity and inclusivity, while echoing its foon ethical sourcing and sustainable production.

“I've been using BELLAMI Hair Extensions on my clients for a long time. They are the best of the best – from the quality to the range of colors, lengths, and textures,” says Fitzsimons.“With this new vision, I want to bring to life the brand's personality and welcome everyone - of all shapes, sizes, colors, and hair textures - into our world. Together we are going to change the narrative when it comes to how consumers perceive hair and beauty. When they see BELLAMI, they will see themselves. We want our customers to know that they are beautiful as they are, but that they can still have fun and play with hair extensions the same way they would with jewelry, fashion, accessories, and makeup.”

“BELLAMI launched with one of the first DIY Clip-In Hair Extensions in the world, making it easy to express yourself and have fun with hair, while still celebrating your own individual uniqueness. This new campaign is bringingback to our roots, and Andrew is the perfect person to breathe life into our mission,” says BELLAMI VP of Marketing Laure Murciano.“As the leader in our category, it is our role to embrace diversity and the new beauty standards. Andrew not only understands who we are and where we want to be, but for years, Andrew has been inspiring people around the world through his work, and we know he will do the same with this campaign.”

BELLAMI's mission is to rebuild the visual identity of the Direct-to-Consumer brand portfolio, bringing the brand back to its roots and elevating its position within the ready-to-wear hair extension category which is projected to reach $1.3B by 2025.

ABOUT BELLAMI

Founded in 2012 by Nikki Eslami and JulSalerno, BELLAMI is a global leader of high end, luxurious, ethically sourced and sustainably produced full-cuticle 100% Human Remy hair enhancement solutions for consumers and salon professionals. As the largest hair extensions brand in the world, collaborating with certified hair stylists, BELLAMI offers a full range of clip-in extensions and the four pro hair extension methods - Wefts, Tape-Ins, K-Tips, I-Tips. It is the only brand to have complete control over the sourcing and international manufacturing process, ensuring that all products are ethically sourced and sustainably produced. BELLAMIâs hair enhancement solutions and hair care are available via its e-commerce platform and company-owned stores, the BELLAMI Beauty Bars. BELLAMI is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

ABOUT BEAUTY INDUSTRY GROUP

Established in 2004, Beauty Industry Group is an industry leader for professionally installed and DIY hair extensions and related beauty products. Beauty Industry Group's professional products are sold in more than 1,200 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across over 165 countries. Beauty Industry Group has offices in 6 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

ABOUT ANDREW FITZSIMONS

Andrew Fitzsimons is an Irish hairstylist who splits his time between New York and Los Angeles. After training in Paris, Fitzsimons left for New York, where he quickly established himself as a hairstylist whose passion, professionalism, and love of fashion made him highly sought-after. He has styled the tresses of clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Adriana Lima, Megan Fox, and countless others. His work can be found in leading publications such as V Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Thailand, Vogue Arabia, Paper, Love, Elle, and in campaigns for brands including Calvin Klein, KKW Beauty, Skims, and Kylie Cosmetics.

