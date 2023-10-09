Bens Creek Group Says Higher Metallurgical Coal Prices "Going Straight To The Bottom Line"

Bens Creek Group PLC (AIM:BEN, OTC:BENCF) CEO Adam Wilson speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about progress at the metallurgical coal producer's mine in West Virginia. Bens Creek recently started working double shifts on both of its high wall miners at the site, propelling production towards the coveted million-tonne mark

Wilson expects production to reach new records highs in September and October after a problem with one of the machines that has now been fully resolved. Wilson says that in challenging market conditions, Bens Creek has been very effective in taking cost-cutting measures, reducing expenses in both power sources and underground mining. He expresses gratitude to the dedicated team, acknowledging their pivotal role in the company's success.

The recent surge in metallurgical coal prices to more than $233/t promises a brighter outlook for the company, with the additional margin going "straight to the bottom line." With new shareholders and supportive partners, including prestigiIndian group, Avani, and integral partner, Integrity, Bens Creek Group looks forward to sustained growth.

