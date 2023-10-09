Bivictrix Therapeutics "Looking Really Healthy" After Positive First Half

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (AIM:BVX, OTC:BVTXF) founder and CEO Tiffany Thorn speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the UK-based drug discovery and development company released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Thorn gives her take on how the business performed during the reporting period, highlighting the nomination of a clinical candidate for the lead programme, BVX001 as well as progress on BVX002 and BVX003.

BiVictriX also bolstered its financial position with a successful fundraise, raising over £2 million, supplemented by a £0.5 million R&D tax credit claim. Thorn emphasises the robust financial position of the company, saying that the runway "is looking really healthy... we've got sufficient funds to carry out our near-term objectives."

She also mentions growth in the team itself, as it sharpens its foon the partnering opportunities that she describes as the company's key focus. Looking ahead, the folies on advancing program readiness for clinical use, scaling up drug manufacturing, and forging those key business development relationships.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect