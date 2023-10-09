Carnavale Resources Says Test Work Points To Excellent Gold Recoveries

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) CEO Humphrey Hale tells Proactive the company has delivered outstanding initial metallurgical test work results from the McTavish East prospect within the Kookynie Gold Project, where it is working to establish a quality high-grade gold resource. The conventional leach test work indicates the potential of excellent gold recoveries from traditional cyanide leaching processes, yielding recoveries of between 97% and 99%.

Hale said, “The initial metallurgical results from McTavish East are outstanding, indicating the potential of excellent gold recoveries from traditional cyanide leaching processes. CAV is excited to continue the test work with further leach testing and the addition of gravity separation techniques to enhance the processing options and potentially reduce operating costs." The Company is very pleased with these excellent first pass metallurgical recoveries, which give a good indication as to what can be expected from the oxidised and fresh rock areas of the McTavish East Prospect at Kookynie.

The Company is looking forward to reporting the important assay results from the recent RC drilling program at McTavish East as these results become available and are assessed.

