Clean Teq Water Limited Moves Into North American Market With Tech-For-Equity Agreement

Clean TeQ Water Limited CEO Peter Voigt joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss an exciting agreement with Go2Lithium and LithiumBank Resources. Under this agreement, Go2Lithium (G2L) will license its continudirect lithium extraction (cDLE) technology to support LithiumBank's development of lithium brine assets in North America. This licensing arrangement offers Clean TeQ Water Limited exposure to some of North America's largest brine assets, including the Boardwalk Project and the Park Place Project. To expedite piloting on LithiumBank's brines, Clean TeQ is planning to transport its cDLE pilot plant to Canada in the coming months. This agreement marks the first of potentially several transactions for Go2Lithium with developers of lithium brine assets. Clean TeQ Water Limited's involvement in this collaboration highlights the company's commitment to innovative and sustainable lithium extraction methods. The partnership with G2L and LithiumBank Resources underscores the importance of advancing lithium production to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and support the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.

