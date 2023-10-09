Cornish Metals CEO Says "Everything Going According To Plan" At South Crofty

Cornish Metals Inc (AIM:CUSN, TSX-V:CUSN, OTC:SBWFF) CEO Richard Williams speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the company announced it has upgraded the indicated tin resource at its South Crofty mine in Cornwall by 31%.

Williams gives an overview of the new mineral resource estimate, which now stands at approximately 2.9 million tonnes at 1.5% tin in the indicated category, and over 2.6 million tonnes at 1.4% tin in the inferred category.

This positions South Crofty among the world's top four highest-grade tin deposits, with nearly 900,000 ounces in the indicated category. He expects ongoing drilling and metallurgical test work to further enhance project viability and says a new discovery in the wide formation offers potential for resource expansion and increased throughput at the mill, promising a positive outlook for the project's future.

The commissioning process for water removal from the mine is progressing smoothly, with pumping anticipated to commence by early October, setting the project on track. He concludes by commenting on the addition of Fawzi Hanano to the company's executive management team as Chief Development Officer (non-board), saying that he brings a wealth of experience to the team and will bolster its outreach efforts to institutional investors.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect