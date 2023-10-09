DB Schenker Honored With Two Prestigious Awards From Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DB Schenker, a global leader in logistics solutions and supply chain management, proudly announces its recent recognition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with two esteemed awards:“Supplier of the Year” and“Logistics Sustainability Partner of the Year.”

Thorsten Meincke, Member of the Board of Management Air and Ocean Freight at DB Schenker expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive these awards from HPE. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability, agility, and resilience. Our partnership with HPE has always been rooted in shared values, and these awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams."

The“Supplier of the Year” award is bestowed upon providers who exhibit exceptional commitment and performance in three pivotal categories: Resiliency, Agility, and Sustainability. HPE's dedication to delivering a superior customer experience necessitates suppliers that are reliable, predictable, and transparent. In this context, logistics partners play a crucial role in seamlessly connecting the entire supply chain and ensuring flawless delivery to customers. A significant factor in the decision-making process was the commitment to sustainability, as HPE is actively taking steps towards reducing its product carbon footprint.

The“Logistics Sustainability Partner of the Year” award is presented to the supplier that has significantly collaborated with HPE in tackling current environmental challenges. The evaluation process encompassed both quantitative and qualitative award criteria. DB Schenker's commitment to investing in eco-friendly fuels for air and ocean transportation, its forward-looking agenda in augmenting fleet capacity with electric vehicles and HVO fuel, and an overarching dedication to sustainability embraced by its employees worldwide were pivotal in securing this award.

Haken Hulten, DB Schenker's Head of Sustainability, commented on the achievement, "Our aim is to fundamentally reduce the ecological footprint of our operations by putting sustainability at the core of our operations. We understand the environmental challenges of our time and are committed to addressing them head-on. These awards from HPE validate our efforts and inspireto continue pushing the boundaries in sustainable logistics."

Mark Bakker, EVP and General Manager, Global Operations, HPE, remarked, "DB Schenker has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Its proactive approach to environmental concerns and dedication to providing top-tier logistics solutions makes the company a deserving recipient of these awards. We look forward to our continued collaboration and shared vision for a sustainable future."

These awards further solidify DB Schenker's position as a frontrunner in the logistics industry, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence in service delivery.

About DB Schenker

AmericasDB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker's Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.

Nicholas Leighton

+1 949-478-5880

View source version on newsdirect