Dive Into The Taitung Blue Ocean Daily Festival! Experience The Chill Taitung Blue Ocean Daily Life

Welcome to the 2023 Blue Sea Life Festival! We're inviting you to joinfrom September 29th to October 1st at the Taitung Flowing Lake. We've got an array of exciting activities lined up – from Orchid Island Ipanitika canoes, Amis bamboo rafts, SUP paddle boarding, and canoeing to riding on a Polynesian blue-water outrigger canoe. The experience doesn't stop there; feast your senses on our Polynesian Ocean Gourmet Market, where you can see, taste, and enjoy all in one go!

As the sun sets, prepare to be mesmerized by our water dance performance. A beautiful spectacle of 15 different water patterns spanning 60 meters combine to create a dazzling show akin to fireworks,6 performances per day. Synchronized with musical rhythms, water shapes, and laser animations, the water dance combines light effects, flames, and lasers to transform Flowing Lake into a kaleidoscope of blue sea life.

We warmly welcome everyone to Flowing Lake, where you can immerse yourself day and night in the Daily Blue Sea Life of Taitung, as well as take in Taitung's unique chill, slow-paced lifestyle.

For more event details, please visit the Facebook fan pages "Amazing Taitung" and "Taitung East Wave Festival."

