Foresight To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVI

Foresight AutonomHoldings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Doron Cohadier, VP of Business Development, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on October 3rd and 4th. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at .

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link:

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit

About Foresight

Foresight AutonomHoldings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and EyeMobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomvehicles and heavy industrial equipment. EyeMobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

View source version on newsdirect