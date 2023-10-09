Genflow Biosciences CEO Says Human Healthspan Has Not Kept Up With Lifespan

Genflow Biosciences PLC (LSE:GENF) CEO Dr. Eric Leire speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the gene therapy company's work in the field of extending human longevity.

He notes that the amazing advances made in advancing human lifespans over the last century have not been matched by a similar increase in people's healthspans, with many people spending the second half of their life plagued with varidebilitating illnesses and conditions.

"The purpose of our company is to increase the healthspan, that's the primary objective. If we can also increase the lifespan, fine... so we are a longevity company that's trying to extend healthspan and secondly maybe lifespan."

The company's central asset is a centenarian version of the sirtuin six gene, which plays a crucial role in aging. They've identified a rare mutation of this gene found exclusively in centenarians, offering a promising avenue for intervention.

Genflow's approach is supported by a strong team and close collaboration with a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board.

He goes on to explain how Genflow Biosciences is going about its mission, revealing its most promising leads, before concluding by saying who else in the sector he admires.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect