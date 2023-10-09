Google Cloud Accelerating Dealmaker's AI Innovation

Austin, Texas – Aug 2023 – DealMaker is excited to announce that Google Cloud has selected DealMaker to join its Google for Startups Program. Google Cloud has awarded $100K in credits to accelerate DealMaker's AI innovation in the fintech space with their robust AI tools. By joining this program, DealMaker will have access to the resources needed to quickly and efficiently scale and expand operations.

To date, DealMaker has processed over $1.87B in transactions and over 1,000,000 investments - more than any counterpart or competitor in North America. DealMaker's technology powered eight of the ten largest online capital raises globally in the past 14 months. Inspired by the JOBS Act in 2015, DealMaker was born from the will to disrupt the traditional capital raising process - taking clients from a pen and paper system to a seamless digital process - supporting all raise types and jurisdictions.

At the heart of DealMaker's operations is a commitment to leveraging AI to optimize the end-to-end investor experience - making buying shares as easy as buying shoes. Google Cloud will support DealMaker's innovation and AI enhancements to make online capital raising faster, easier and more accessible to those looking for alternative funding vehicles.

“Google Cloud's support helpsin our mission to build the most sophisticated capital markets tool on the planet,” says Rebecca Kacaba, CEO & Co-Founder of DealMaker.“There is no better way to achieve this than to weave AI capabilities throughout our platform for ease of use for both investors and issuers.”

By integrating AI into the very complex and complicated capital raise process, DealMaker backed with Google Cloud's sophisticated AI technologies can continue to push the needle forward for capital raising and equity crowdfunding.

“We are extremely excited to join the Google For Startups Cloud Program for our development initiatives,” states DealMaker's CTO Geronimo DeAbreu.“The program will play a pivotal role in our optimization initiatives with a foon AI implementation throughout our capital raising flow.”

"The Google For Startups Cloud Program doesn't accept just any company" says DealMaker CRO and former Google Cloud Executive Chris Adamkowski. "Google Cloud makes calculated bets on the most impressive industry leading innovators who have the best opportunity to deliver outsized value in their space. Google Cloud is a very well matched partner for DealMaker."

“We're thrilled to welcome DealMaker into our global Google Cloud startup community,” said Ryan Kiskis, Director of Startup Ecosystem, Google Cloud.“We look forward to connecting the team with the technology, community, and resources they need to build faster and easier.”

Joining the Google for Startups Cloud Program is an exciting milestone for DealMaker. At this new juncture, DealMaker's fois to refine the platform and innovate its service offerings to make online capital raising mainstream.

DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company's offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tec for more information.

