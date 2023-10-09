HTX Announces Partnership With Certik

Singapore / September 18, 2023 – HTX, the world's leading virtual assets exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with CertiK, which is one of the most established names in blockchain security. This partnership aims to improve HTX's existing security infrastructure with asset and data protection by integrating CertiK's specialized expertise. Both HTX and CertiK will continue to work closely to address specific security concerns.

Through this partnership, HTX has officially recognized CertiK as one of its preferred security vendors and fully respects CertiK's expertise in blockchain security. HTX has now integrated CertiK's SkSecurity Score into its trading platform. This allows a nuanced and data-driven assessment of the security landscape for both HTX and the diverse range of projects listed on HTX's platform.

CertiK will also offer specialized smart contract auditing services that's designed to meet the security requirements of HTX's community. Beyond these technical collaborations, the partnership will extend marketing programs that will target the user base for both HTX and CertiK.

Skis CertiK's advanced Web3 security analysis platform that uses data-driven metrics to assess the real-time security staof blockchain projects by evaluating both on-chain and off-chain data. Skdelivers a Security Score that takes into account dozens of on-chain and off-chain metrics. The Skplatform covers an extensive number of Web3 projects and the Security Score is integrated into cryptocurrency tracking platforms such as CoinMarketCap.

HTX users can now utilize CertiK's Skleaderboard to instantly evaluate the security robustness of variprojects. This provides an added layer of reassurance prior to engaging in any trading activities. This greatly elevates the user experience by adding an additional layer of transparency and safety to asset trading.

HTX's commitment to user asset security and data protection will be further solidified through this partnership. The integration of CertiK's cutting-edge tools and extensive experience in Web3 and blockchain security shows HTX's dedication to build user trust and satisfaction. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between HTX and CertiK sets the stage for an extended collaborative effort focused on a variety of security initiatives. It reflects a shared vision for a secure, transparent, and user-centric environment.

The Chief Business Officer at CertiK Jason Jiang commented on this partnership "We're thrilled to partner with HTX, which is the leading innovator in the digital asset exchange space. This collaboration allowsto deploy our battle-tested cybersecurity solutions to safeguard both the platform and its users. With the integration of Skynet's Security Score and our smart contract auditing services, we're continuing to raise the standard of security and transparency across the Web3 industry.”

A representative from HTX stated, "By strengthening partnerships with blockchain security companies like CertiK, HTX aims to boost its trading security and transparency. This integration of advanced, innovative security tools offers users a comprehensive perspective to assess their favorite projects."

HTX will continue to strengthen its security infrastructure through collaborations with distinguished security institutions like CertiK. This partnership aims to accelerate HTX's global growth while offering an unmatched digital asset trading experience to its users.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK's mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

​​CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

