HUMAN Security And Locality Partner To Help Local CTV Advertisers Reach Quality Consumers

HUMAN Security, Inc. - the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse with modern defense , today announced a new strategic partnership with Locality , the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider. The partnership leverages HUMAN's Ad Fraud Defense solution, MediaGuard, and Locality's direct access to premium ad inventory to allow brands to unlock superior value through their streaming advertising efforts by ensuring ads are reaching and connecting with their target consumers.

HUMAN observes over 85% of global programmatic impressions, providing unmatched scale for accurate decisioning with deep technical analysis verifying ads seen by real humans. HUMAN uses superior detection techniques to mitigate ad fraud and protect its clients' digital advertising solutions with unmatched scale, speed, and precision. The result for brands and publishers is maximized ROI and increased trust throughout the digital advertising supply chain.

"Locality is respected for offering brands access to premium local ad inventory for both broadcast and streaming, so we always seek the best possible protections for both content owners and marketers,” said Keith Kazerman, President of Streaming at Locality. “We are excited to work with HUMAN to safeguard our customers from anything that would negatively impact advertisers or our content partners.”

"Our collaboration with Locality is focused on protecting its customers from cybercriminals who seek to defraud the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Jay Benach, GM of Media at HUMAN Security. “HUMAN's MediaGuard is designed to identify fraud with unmatched speed, scale and precision while making advertising fraud unprofitable for these threat actors.”

Locality's goal is to unlock the full power of local TV advertising for brands seeking authentic connections with viewers, at scale. The company brings together the best players, tech and premium inventory in broadcast and streaming to help brand advertisers navigate both under one roof. Locality's partnership with HUMAN enables the company to protect brand advertisers from CTV fraud while helping them grow by offering targeted, efficient, and attributable results.

To learn more about MediaGuard and how it protects digital investments, visit here .

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Formed through the union of CoxReps and Gamut, Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming. With more than 11 locations in the US, Locality helps brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets, nationally. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale. For more information, please visit About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, puttingin a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit

Kite Hill PR for Locality

Kerriann Becker

+1 631-235-7796

HUMAN Security

Masha Krylova

View source version on newsdirect