INNERSENSE ORGANIC BEAUTY ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND EDUCATION

Award-winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty is pleased to announce and welcome Bob Myers to the position of Vice President of Sales and Education.

In Bob's new role as Vice President of Sales and Education, he will lead Innersense's sales, education, and customer success teams in its next phase of strategic growth with expanded education programs and new product verticals.

“I look forward to bringing my experience to help Innersense's brand evolve while leading sales and educational operations for its North American business channels,” says Robert Myers, Vice President of Sales and Education.“As a top performing clean hair care brand, Innersense has opportunities to deliver growth by capturing new markets and all those who value clean beauty.”

Bob is a seasoned and recognizable executive in the industry with over 30 years of professional beauty experience. With notable executive roles at Kenra, Joico, Framesi, Aveda and Estée Lauder, he managed global professional brand leaders, including prestigibrand portfolios. As Vice President of New Business Development, Robert's expertise with B2B and B2C strategies will drive transformational change for the next stage of business at Innersense.

“As a rapidly growing professional brand, we are expanding our leadership with experienced and strategic leaders. Bob is the perfect fit to lead our sales and education to driveto the next level,” shares Greg Starkman, founder and CEO of Innersense.“We are excited to have Bob joinwith his vast experience to strengthen our brand position and continue to empower the rapid growth of the brand.”

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrub, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.

Archita Patel

+1 281-725-2121

View source version on newsdirect