Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist And Rotary Join For A Week Of Service To “Celebrate Community”

Community service took center stage September 11-17 for the third annual Celebrate Community joint initiative from Kiwanis International, Lions International, Optimist International and Rotary International. The project encouraged members of each organization to work together to serve their local communities.

Members of the four volunteer service organizations shared ideas and united to collaborate on projects focused on issues related to health and wellness, food insecurity and hunger, education and literacy and the environment. Efforts included activities such as community cleanups, food donations and distributions, walks or runs to raise money for specific causes and collecting books to help children build personal libraries.

“We are thankful for this wonderful opportunity to have worked with other service clubs to create stronger communities around the world as part of Celebrate Community,” said Kiwanis International President Bert West.

“Each organization involved in this collaboration creates positive change in the world every day,” said Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill.“When we join together, that power of good leaves a ripple of hope felt by communities all over the globe.”

2023-2024 Optimist International President Bob McFadyen supports the effort to encourage all service clubs working together to help their communities.“All service clubs work to enhance the wellbeing of the members of their community and the world. When we join forces and work together as one, we raise the awareness and profile of all our organizations.”

“We are proud to join with like-minded organizations to serve and better our communities,” said Rotary International President Gordon McInally.“Rotary members recognize that when we identify a local need and work collaboratively to provide a service to address that need, our potential to create positive change and improve lives has no limit. Together, we truly can create hope in the world.”

The joint project also allowed community members serving in different clubs to learn more about each other, their organizations, and their combined efforts to help children and adults challenged by environmental or financial difficulties.

Media Contacts:

Debra Des Vignes, Kiwanis International: and 317-217-6121

Shauna Schuda, Lions International: and 630-272-8676

Ryne Danielson, Optimist International: and 314-371-6000 (ext. 236)

Stephanie Graff, Rotary International: and 847-425-5797

About Kiwanis : Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Each year, the Kiwanis family of clubs devote more than 7.3 million hours to strengthen communities and help children. Kiwanis clubs sponsor adult and youth leadership programs - including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students ages 14-18, Builders Club for students ages 11- 14, K-Kids for students ages 6-12 and Aktion Club for adults with disabilities - and conduct more than 241,000 projects. Visit kiwanisfor more information.

About Lions : Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.

About Optimist : Optimist International, founded in 1919, is a service organization serving youth and communities around the globe. It has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in more than 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and many other nations throughout the world. Carrying the motto,“Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization's website at .

About Rotary : Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.

