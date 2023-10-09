Lanthanein Resources Talks Outstanding REE Results At Murraydium

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR, OTC:FRNRF) technical director Brian Thomas tells Proactive the company has received strong assay results from a roadside drilling program at the Murraydium Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in southeast South Australia. The campaign targeted ionic clay-hosted rare earths within the Loxton-Parilla Sands formation and the results point towards substantial regional prospectivity. The program consisted of 215 aircore drill holes, totalling 3,709 metres, with 40 holes showing concentrations greater than 500 parts per million (ppm) of total rare earth oxide (TREO) and five exceeding 1,000 ppm TREO.

Thomas said in the market announcement,“We are very excited to finally release the long awaited assay results from the roadside drilling programme at the Murraydium Project in the South East of South Australia.

“These results are the absolute confirmation of the exciting exploration opportunity in a region that is highly prospective for ionic clay hosted rare earth deposits as evidenced by work done in the region by AR3 who have outlined an extensive mineralised system at Koppamurra where shallow near surface exploration has delineated significant JORC Resources of REE's.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect