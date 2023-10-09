Limewire Acquires Bluewillow - AI Image Generation Model And 2Nd Largest Community With 2.3 Million Users

LimeWire , the tech company best known for peer-to-peer music sharing, has acquired AI generation platform BlueWillow . BlueWillow is a leading AI image generation platform with a vibrant community of over 2.3 million active members. In the span of this year alone, BlueWillow has facilitated the creation of 500 million images, solidifying its position as a driving force in the AI content generation sphere.

The acquisition comes on the heels of LimeWire announcing LimeWire AI Studio, its content generation platform that allows anyone to create images, own the rights to them, and generate revenue when those images are used. "This is more than an acquisition; it's the merger of a shared vision and innovation. Welcoming BlueWillow amplifies our commitment to both the artist and creator community. Together, we're shaping the future of AI-driven content creation and creativity." shared Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire's Co-CEOs.

As a result of this acquisition, LimeWire will now combine its already easy-to-use AI Studio, and creator platform with BlueWillow's proprietary AI model for text-to-image and image-to-image generation. LimeWire's objective moving forward is clear: to provide all creators with access to advanced AI tools and empower everyone to unleash their creative potential.

Understanding AI Content Generation Space

The updated LimeWire AI Studio leverages a range of open-source AI technologies, allowing creators to own the images they create. Through this acquisition, it makes the creation process easier so anyone - regardless of their technical ability - can participate. These capabilities will set LimeWire apart from other competitors who only offer image creation capabilities without ownership rights and those reliant on Discord communities and complex prompts, which often limit users' creative potential.

Giving Creators Ownership

Additionally, this deal will facilitate the creation of the only AI image generator community where creators are able to earn money from their work through ad revenue sharing. The alliance ensures that users, both old and new, will have access to unparalleled AI tools and resources to create, share and monetize their content. Tsetting the stage for a new era in AI-generated content. Creators will receive 50% of ad revenue generated from their content (up to 70% depending on stawithin the community). Subscribers to said creator will receive 10% of ad revenue generated and an additional 10% if they share their work on social media.

LimeWire's acquisition of BlueWillow not only combines the strengths of two pioneering platforms but also further illustrates LimeWire's commitment to democratizing the digital creative space. BlueWillow's CEO Ritankar Das states, "At the heart of BlueWillow is our community, a diverse group of passionate creators and innovators who have been pivotal to our growth. Joining the LimeWire family ensures that our community doesn't just grow in numbers but thrives in an environment of state-of-the-art tools and expanded opportunities."

ABOUT LIMEWIRE

LimeWire is an innovative subscription-based platform designed to empower content creators, artists, and brands while offering fans exclusive content, access to private communities, and direct communication with their favorite artists. Evolving from its early 2000s music discovery roots, LimeWire enables creators to maintain greater control over their content, generate predictable income, and foster strong connections with their most loyal fans.

