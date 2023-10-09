Naked Wines Faces "Crucial Year" Of Adjustment To Post-Pandemic Life

Naked Wines PLC (AIM:WINE, OTCQX:NWINF) chief financial officer James Crawford speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following the release of the company's full year results for the 53 weeks to 3 April 2023.

Crawford gives his take on the highlights from the results, which included a 1% increase in total sales to £354mln, adjusted profit of £17.4 million which exceeded initial guidance owing in part to cuts to marketing expenses. He says inventory levels aligned with expectations at £166 million, with acash position exceeding £10 million.

Although results were delayed due to rigorauditing and revised growth assumptions, Crawford emphasised the company's strong liquidity position, backed by £50 million in assets. He acknowledges uncertainties in a volatile market but expresses confidence in Naked Wines' ability to drive profitability and growth, signaling a positive outlook for the coming fiscal year.

