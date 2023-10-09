NIA Appoints JF Roy As Chief Information Officer

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), the nation's leading insurer exclusively focused on the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sector, announced today that it has named Jean-Francois“JF” Roy as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“We are very excited about JF joining the Senior Leadership team of NIA,” said Pamela Davis, founder, President, and CEO of NIA.“He comes with an impressive resume of achievements and accomplishments, in progressively more responsible roles - we are fortunate to have connected with him.”

Prior to joining the NIA Senior Leadership team, Mr. Roy spent 16 years at TISoftware Inc, in many roles that culminated with the role of Corporate Vice President of Engineering, where he led two engineering teams for EBX (a data management platform) and the Fulfillment Orchestration Suite (a complex transaction and connectivity suite for the TEmarket).

Before leading engineering groups, Mr. Roy also led TIBCO's product management operations group, and has spent time creating and leading TIBCO's technology alliance practice, M&A business and people integration, along with training and certification.

“I am looking forward to serving the nonprofit community as part of the leadership of Nonprofits Insurance Alliance,” said Mr. Roy.“It is an exciting opportunity to help make a positive impact on the nonprofit sector and the communities that it serves.”

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation's leading liability and property insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise focused on the long-term sustainability and management of risk in the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry.

NIA members enjoy fair and equitable insurance pricing, specialized insurance coverages, dividends, and innovative risk management and member resources.

The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three insurers rated A (Excellent) by AM Best: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC) ; Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI) ; and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI) .

All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits

