Nutriband Unveils Groundbreaking Innovation In Transdermal Medications

ORLANDO, FL / September 20, 2023 (PlatoData via 500NewsWire) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a leading developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, proudly announces the issuance of a U.S. patent for its cutting-edge AVERSATM Technology. This groundbreaking innovation, utilizing taste aversion, marks a paradigm shift in addressing the primary routes of abuse associated with opioid-based transdermal patches.

The newly granted patent, numbered U.S. patent 11,759,431, titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems," significantly bolsters Nutriband's intellectual property protection in the United States. It covers a range of abuse deterrent transdermal products, all rooted in the proprietary AVERSATM abuse deterrent technology. This pioneering technology seamlessly integrates into transdermal patches, effectively countering abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Nutriband's flagship product in development, AVERSATM Fentanyl, leads the charge in revolutionizing pain management. It aims to become the market's premier abuse deterrent pain patch, setting new standards for safety. This patent signifies a pivotal milestone in Nutriband's strategic vision to fortify its intellectual property foundation around its proprietary abuse deterrent technology. With a global reach encompassing 45 countries, Nutriband's IP portfolio solidifies its position in the market. AVERSATM Fentanyl, the company's flagship product, recently projected peak annual U.S. sales ranging from $80M to $200M.

Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse deterrent transdermal technology presents a transformative solution to enhance the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse. AVERSATM not only ensures continued access for patients in need but also minimizes the risk of abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure. Backing this pioneering technology is a robust intellectual property portfolio, with patents granted in varicountries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband Inc. is a leader in developing transdermal pharmaceutical products. At the forefront is the company's flagship product, an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating the groundbreaking AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be seamlessly integrated into any transdermal patch to counteract abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements.

