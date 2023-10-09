Ocean Power Technologies CEO Philipp Stratmann joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details of the company's fiscal first quarter for 2023.

The results showcased significant growth, with revenues reaching $1.3 million, up from $0.7 million in the same period the previyear. The positive financial performance was attributed to varifactors, including sales of WAM-V autonomvehicles, revenue generated from a previously announced contract with the Department of Energy, and strategic consulting services.

Stratmann highlighted the remarkable growth in the company's sales pipeline, which has increased by an impressive 215% year over year, now standing at approximately $85 million. This surge is attributed to several factors, including a substantial increase in defense and security activity and expanding commercial opportunities.

Notably, there is growing interest from offshore wind companies seeking autonommonitoring, surveillance, and survey-related services at varistages of project development.

Ocean Power Technologies is uniquely positioned as a provider of ocean energy and intelligent data services. The company's innovative, low-carbon distributed and autonomocean power and data solutions, coupled with offshore engineering and design services, positions it as a key player in the evolving landscape of sustainable energy and ocean-related services.

