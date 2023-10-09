Quantum Blockchain Technologies CEO Upbeat On Prospects For Bitcoin Mining "Boosters"

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC (AIM:QBT) chairman and CEO FranceGardin speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about ongoing discussions between the software and ASIC chip developer and a number of the largest North American cryptocurrency miners.

The miners have been providing Quantum Blockchain with a number of the most commonly used mining rigs available in the market for the company to study and implement the porting of its Method A and Method B chip enhancements. Gardin explains the ideas behind the Method A and Method B enhancements, likening them to "boosters" for the crypto mining process.

He says Method A seamlessly integrates with Intel-based mining rigs, thanks to their cooperation, while Method B has required intricate reverse engineering. Gardin says that his current fois on business development, liaising with major miners in North America, and fine-tuning product engineering.

He expects that the next major milestone for the company will be to implement Method B in partnership with a functioning mining rig. Quantum Blockchain Technologies remains dedicated to guarding their intellectual property, ensuring their innovation remains a closely-held secret akin to Coca Cola's recipe.

