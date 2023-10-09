Quantum Blockchain Technologies CEO Upbeat On Prospects For Bitcoin Mining "Boosters"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC (AIM:QBT) chairman and CEO FranceGardin speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about ongoing discussions between the software and ASIC chip developer and a number of the largest North American cryptocurrency miners.
The miners have been providing Quantum Blockchain with a number of the most commonly used mining rigs available in the market for the company to study and implement the porting of its Method A and Method B chip enhancements. Gardin explains the ideas behind the Method A and Method B enhancements, likening them to "boosters" for the crypto mining process.
He says Method A seamlessly integrates with Intel-based mining rigs, thanks to their cooperation, while Method B has required intricate reverse engineering. Gardin says that his current fois on business development, liaising with major miners in North America, and fine-tuning product engineering.
He expects that the next major milestone for the company will be to implement Method B in partnership with a functioning mining rig. Quantum Blockchain Technologies remains dedicated to guarding their intellectual property, ensuring their innovation remains a closely-held secret akin to Coca Cola's recipe. Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN09102023005728012573ID1107210523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.