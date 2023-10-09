.S. Chamber Statement on Hamas Attack on Israel

(MENAFN- U.S. Chamber of Commerce) October 8, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Israel. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel and stand in solidarity with them as they battle the scourge of terrorism.

We are mobilizing support for the victims in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America and other organizations. And we are in touch with our partners from the Israeli government and AmCham Israel as we further explore ways for the U.S. Chamber and the business community to provide humanitarian assistance during this difficult time.







