.S. Chamber Statement on Hamas Attack on Israel

(MENAFN- U.S. Chamber of Commerce) October 8, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Israel. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel and stand in solidarity with them as they battle the scourge of terrorism.
We are mobilizing support for the victims in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America and other organizations. And we are in touch with our partners from the Israeli government and AmCham Israel as we further explore ways for the U.S. Chamber and the business community to provide humanitarian assistance during this difficult time.
MENAFN09102023007053015183ID1107210520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.