Scancell CEO Hails "Exciting" High Response Rate To Melanoma Treatment

Scancell Holdings PLC (AIM:SCLP, OTC:SCNLF) chief executive Professor Lindy Durrant speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive to provide an update on the initial phase of the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company's Phase 2 SCOPE trial in advanced melanoma.

Professor Durrant gives an overview of the findings so far, saying that in the initial 11 patients they have achieved an impressive 82% overall response rate, surpassing the anticipated 70%. This development could be crucial for metastatic melanoma patients, as previstudies reported only a 50% response rate.

She adds that the potential to significantly improve outcomes is especially significant given the rising cases, particularly among young women. While further confirmation is needed in a larger cohort, the data's strength suggests promising results in the broader study. Looking ahead, the trial aims to recruit 43 patients, expecting over 27 respondents, with potential adjustments based on the remarkable initial response rate. Professor Durrant also provides an update on Modi1 vaccine and Scancell's antibody platform.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect