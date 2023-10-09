Sensore Welcomes New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) CEO Richard Taylor tells Proactive the use of its clever AI technology along with reconnaissance mapping and sampling has identified a new pegmatite field within the Abbotts Greenstone Belt sequence at the Abbotts North Project in WA. Lithium mineralisation within the Buttamiah Prospect has been confirmed with rock chip samples reporting encouraging assays up to 1.25% lithium. He says the pegmatite field remains open to the north and under cover.

Taylor said: "SensOre and Deutsche Rohstoff are excited by EXAI's success at Buttamiah.

“We are encouraged to see a new lithium discovery in a district with no previlithium identified.

“In a market where prospective lithium projects attract a significant premium, EXAI has moved on to an area where conventional targeting has overlooked the prospectivity, despite the presence of previously mapped pegmatites.

“On the back of success on this and other projects, SensOre and Deutsche Rohstoff are exploring options for the EXAI portfolio using SensOre's proprietary artificial intelligence-driven targeting tools.”

