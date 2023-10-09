Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Litecoin (LTC) Slide, Borroe.Finance ($ROE) Grabs Investor Spotlight

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has fallen in contrast to the popularity of its Shibarium upgrade. Likewise, Litecoin ($LTC) is in the red zone after the SEC's disappointing announcement. Meanwhile, token holders seem bullish on Borroe.Finance ($ROE ) , after it realized a 25% increase .

Borroe.Finance is a short-term capital generation platform. Its services are unique. But are they unique enough to make $ROE a good crypto to buy now ?

Shiba Inu's ($SHIB) Shibarium network has seen its transaction count rise to 2.9 million since its August 16 launch. This milestone represents an important advancement for Shiba Inu ($SHIB), given its massive potential for network activity improvement.

Shiba Inu's ($SHIB) price has been affected positively by Shibarium's growing popularity. Some analysts expect a market rise soon due to anticipation of Bitcoin Spot ETF approvals in October. In such a scenario, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) could rise further , given the growing adoption of Shibarium.

The token could increase to $0.000008110 when the market enters the next bull run.

On August 31, 2023, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on Spot BTC ETF applications. The announcement disappointed many investors who were anticipating the first-ever Spot Bitcoin ETFs . As a result, many top altcoins, such as Litecoin ($LTC) and Bitcoin Cash, dropped sharply.

Before the news went viral, Litecoin ($LTC) was trading at $68.89 on August 29. Yet, it fell to $64.93 by September 20 - a day after the SEC's announcement. Notably, Litecoin's ($LTC) drop came after the halving of its block rewards. On August 2, Litecoin ($LTC) halved block rewards from 12.5 $LTC to 6.25 $LTC.

Analysts say Litecoin ($LTC) could fall further if the SEC doesn't give positive news on Bitcoin Spot ETFs in October. Litecoin ($LTC) could drop further, falling to $58.99 if the SEC disappoints investors again.

Invoice financing is not a new concept. For a long time, companies have been able to take loans using their future and outstanding invoices as collateral. Yet, the traditional invoice financing industry has fallen short of meeting the needs of firms in the Web 3.0 industry.

Borroe.Finance ($ROE) is a decentralized solution that offers the best invoice financing, lower costs, and instant approvals. The platform uses AI technology to assess credit worthiness before giving out loans. Furthermore, Borroe.Finance uses fractionalized NFTs to smoothen the process of allocating collateral .

Borroe.Finance also allows companies to customize funding requests to reflect the needs of their organizations. This means that users can add special discounts to make their funding requests more attractive. Furthermore, they can add a social media Share2Earn program, further boosting their requests' desirability.

Borroe.Finance is also an opportunity to invest in businesses with low-risk and high-reward potential. $ROE is in Stage 1 of its presale, yet excitement is rising following its 25% increase from its beta Stage. It is trading at $0.0125.

Yet all eyes are on the end of its presale when Borroe.Finance ($ROE) will rise to $0.040. When $ROE reaches $0.040, it will have realized a 300% increase from its initial price. A 300% increase will make Borroe.Finance ($ROE) one of the best DeFi coins .

