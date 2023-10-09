SPH3RE Shines And Wows Audiences Amidst Of Token2049 Week In Singapore

New York and Singapore, September 19, 2023 (500NewsWire )-- SPH3RE , the cutting-edge VR spatial computing and AI platform, has taken center stage at the Token2049 week in their home base - Singapore, showcasing its remarkable capabilities and visionary approach to merging the digital and physical worlds. This comes on the heels of a highly successful demo day at the co-hosted event: R3AL WORLD Interoperability by IOTEX and FutureMoney Group, held on September 13, 2023, at the SKAI Suites of Swissotel the Stamford.

At the R3AL WORLD Interoperability event, SPH3RE showcased its cutting-edge capabilities, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in spatial computing and AI. SPH3RE's Founder, Kenny, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful demonstrations at the events: "Our fruitful demo day at R3AL WORLD Interoperability event was a testament to the adaptability and compatibility of our technology. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and how our innovations can reshape variindustries.”

But that's not all; SPH3RE is all set to unveil an exciting new feature called " SELF ." This innovative addition aims to bridge the gap between users and the SPH3RE ecosystem. "SELF" is an AI profile and description generator , seamlessly integrated with a chat function. Users can utilize "SELF" to not only create and enhance their personal and professional profiles but also craft the ideal avatar that matches their personality. Moreover, "SELF" standardizes profiles across platforms, providing a unique identity forged as a Soul-bound Token (SBT).

With "SELF," users can also engage in meaningful conversations with friends within the SPH3RE ecosystem using AI prompts and automated responses. This groundbreaking feature promises to revolutionize the way users interact with the SPH3RE platform, making it a more personalized and engaging experience.

Stay tuned for more updates from SPH3RE as they continue to push the boundaries of spatial computing and AI functionalities, providing users with an immersive and cutting-edge digital ecosystem.

SPH3RE is an immersive spatial computing social space that allows users to experience the power of the metaverse through virtual reality (VR). It utilises the latest advancements in web3.0 technology to create an immersive, interactive virtual environment where users can work, interact and play.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, and the events and details mentioned are based on information available and accurate as of September 2023.

